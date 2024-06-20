Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

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Zinc Questions Answered

About Causes of Low Levels, Testing, Optimal Range, Dietary vs Supplemental Sources & Toxicity
Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Jun 20, 2024

In this video, I address questions regarding low zinc, which as discussed in a recent newsletter, is extremely common in brain related conditions. Here I answer:

  • Why are we low in zinc?

  • Is hair analysis or nutrient panels as useful a plasma zinc?

  • Where can we find the optimal ranges for zinc and copper?

  • What foods have zinc?

  • Can’t we just get it from food?

  • If it can lower already low zinc, why can’t we just take copper with the zinc?

  • Why is zinc important for preventing or recovering from COVID?

If you have a questions or comments about zinc, pyrroles or anything else, please comment here or email me at ms@courtneysnydermd.com.

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Until next time,

Courtney

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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