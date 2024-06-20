Zinc Questions Answered

In this video, I address questions regarding low zinc, which as discussed in a recent newsletter, is extremely common in brain related conditions. Here I answer:

Why are we low in zinc?

Is hair analysis or nutrient panels as useful a plasma zinc?

Where can we find the optimal ranges for zinc and copper?

What foods have zinc?

Can’t we just get it from food?

If it can lower already low zinc, why can’t we just take copper with the zinc?

Why is zinc important for preventing or recovering from COVID?

If you have a questions or comments about zinc, pyrroles or anything else, please comment here or email me at ms@courtneysnydermd.com.

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Until next time,

Courtney

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.