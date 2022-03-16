Zinc Zinc Zinc

"More than 90% of people diagnosed with depression, behavioral disorders, ADHD, autism, and schizophrenia exhibit depleted plasma zinc levels, ranging from low-normal to severe deficiency." - Dr. William Walsh, PhD

Zinc is incredibly important when it comes to our health, especially our mental health. Zinc also has a key role in our immune and gastrointestinal systems and appears to play a role in the prevention of infection and complications from COVID including chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms.

In this episode, I’ll talk about why lower zinc levels are associated with psychiatric conditions and the many ways low zinc impacts brain functioning. I also discuss how we measure zinc, and why the typical lab ranges aren’t necessarily the optimal ranges. Lastly, I’ll talk about treatment of zinc deficiency and the importance of monitoring copper levels, which can be impacted by zinc supplementation.

