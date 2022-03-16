Holistic Psychiatry
Zinc Zinc Zinc
Courtney Snyder MD
Mar 16, 2022
"More than 90% of people diagnosed with depression, behavioral disorders, ADHD, autism, and schizophrenia exhibit depleted plasma zinc levels, ranging from low-normal to severe deficiency." - Dr. William Walsh, PhD

Zinc is incredibly important when it comes to our health, especially our mental health. Zinc also has a key role in our immune and gastrointestinal systems and appears to play a role in the prevention of infection and complications from COVID including chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms.

In this episode, I’ll talk about why lower zinc levels are associated with psychiatric conditions and the many ways low zinc impacts brain functioning. I also discuss how we measure zinc, and why the typical lab ranges aren’t necessarily the optimal ranges. Lastly, I’ll talk about treatment of zinc deficiency and the importance of monitoring copper levels, which can be impacted by zinc supplementation.

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
