Alzheimer's: The Factors We Have Control Over

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease, meaning it involves the death of brain cells and the eventual loss of brain tissue. The brain changes leading to Alzheimer’s dementia begin twenty years before the onset of symptoms. This is important because the emerging research and clinical experience in functional medicine suggest that most contributing factors can be impacted. In this newsletter and podcast episode, I’ll address:

The incidence of Alzheimer’s

What happens in the brain

The course of the illness

Biomarkers used for diagnosis, even prior to the onset of symptoms

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s

Risks

The role of the APOe4 gene

The role of insulin resistance in the brain

The role of oxidative stress

The role of inflammation

Evidence of a fungal presence

How these factors may be working together

In the next episode, I’ll discuss mainstream treatment, as well as functional/integrative/holistic approaches to target blood sugar regulation, oxidative stress, inflammation and even the presence of mold and candida.

Feel free to add to the discussion with your questions or comments.

Leave a comment

If you know someone who may benefit from this information, please consider sharing.

Share

Have a good week,

Courtney

Mentioned Resources:

Other Related Newsletters:

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.