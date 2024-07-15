Holistic Psychiatry
Alzheimer's: The Factors We Have Control Over
Protecting Our Brain Early Starting With Understanding the Role of Inflammation, Oxidative Stress, Insulin Resistance, a Potential Microbial Presence & APOe4
Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 15, 2024
Transcript

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease, meaning it involves the death of brain cells and the eventual loss of brain tissue. The brain changes leading to Alzheimer’s dementia begin twenty years before the onset of symptoms. This is important because the emerging research and clinical experience in functional medicine suggest that most contributing factors can be impacted. In this newsletter and podcast episode, I’ll address:

  • The incidence of Alzheimer’s

  • What happens in the brain

  • The course of the illness

  • Biomarkers used for diagnosis, even prior to the onset of symptoms

  • Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s

  • Risks

  • The role of the APOe4 gene

  • The role of insulin resistance in the brain

  • The role of oxidative stress

  • The role of inflammation

  • Evidence of a fungal presence

  • How these factors may be working together

In the next episode, I’ll discuss mainstream treatment, as well as functional/integrative/holistic approaches to target blood sugar regulation, oxidative stress, inflammation and even the presence of mold and candida.

Feel free to add to the discussion with your questions or comments.

Mentioned Resources:

Other Related Newsletters:

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope.
