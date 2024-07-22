Effective Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer's

Because Alzheimer’s starts before the onset of symptoms and because having almost any psychiatric condition appears to raise our vulnerability, many of the tools mentioned here relate to other brain symptoms and conditions as well.

“What we call Alzheimer's disease is actually a protective response to a wide variety of insults to the brain: inflammation, insulin resistance, toxins, infections, and inadequate levels of nutrients, hormones, and growth factors.” - Dale Bredesen, MD (The End of Alzheimer’s Program: The First Protocol to Enhance Cognition and Reverse Decline at Any Age)

In this newsletter, I’ll discuss:

Medications used in mainstream medicine

Lifestyle and functional medicine approaches to preventing and treating Alzheimer’s

Feeding the brain - The ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting

Exercising the body and brain

Sleep and sleep apnea

Hormonal deficiencies and dysregulation

Oral health

Toxicity, depletion of antioxidants and oxidative stress

Brain inflammation

If you have any questions or comments (or topic suggestions),…

Leave a comment

If you know someone who may benefit,…

Share

Have a great week,

Courtney

Resources mentioned:

Previous newsletters/podcast episodes mentioned: