Effective Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer's
Effective Prevention & Treatment of Alzheimer's

Functional Medicine Approaches to the Multiple Underlying Factors
Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 22, 2024
Transcript

Because Alzheimer’s starts before the onset of symptoms and because having almost any psychiatric condition appears to raise our vulnerability, many of the tools mentioned here relate to other brain symptoms and conditions as well.

“What we call Alzheimer's disease is actually a protective response to a wide variety of insults to the brain: inflammation, insulin resistance, toxins, infections, and inadequate levels of nutrients, hormones, and growth factors.” - Dale Bredesen, MD  (The End of Alzheimer’s Program: The First Protocol to Enhance Cognition and Reverse Decline at Any Age)

In this newsletter, I’ll discuss:

  • Medications used in mainstream medicine

  • Lifestyle and functional medicine approaches to preventing and treating Alzheimer’s

  • Feeding the brain - The ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting

  • Exercising the body and brain

  • Sleep and sleep apnea

  • Hormonal deficiencies and dysregulation

  • Oral health

  • Toxicity, depletion of antioxidants and oxidative stress

  • Brain inflammation 

Have a great week,

Courtney

Resources mentioned:

Previous newsletters/podcast episodes mentioned:

