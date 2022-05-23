Food Families That Can Contribute to Brain Symptoms Part 1 of 2 (Histamine, Oxalates, Salicylates and Lectins)

In this podcast episode, I discuss particular food families. Sensitivities can occur when someone is reacting to a naturally occurring component shared by foods in that family. In this podcast I’ll focus on foods high in histamine, oxalates, salicylates or lectins. I discuss potential deeper root causes of these issues, physical and brain symptoms and how these can be addressed without endless avoidance.

In the next podcast, I’ll discuss high sulfur foods, FODMAPS, as well as food families that can impact neurotransmitter functioning in some individuals. These include foods high in copper, foods high in folate and those with glutamate.

My goal with this podcast is to help people find answers and to challenge each of us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. Please consider rating or reviewing (or like or commenting, when possible), to help me get some of this information out into the world.

Topics covered in this podcast include:

03:48 Many physical and brain-related symptoms overlap because many are related to mast-cell activation. Biotoxins commonly cause mast-cells to be highly reactive.

05:52 Another reason food families can be challenging is that some of the foods will also overlap.

08:00 Food recommendations that can benefit everyone.

10:00 Histamine

15:58 Oxalates

22:46 Salicylates

27:40 Lectins

30:33 Words of encouragement for those with sensitivities.

Resources mentioned in this podcast include:

Mast Cell Activation: Inflammation in Brain Disorders: https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/blog/mast-cell-activation-inflammation-in-brain-disorders-how-to-calm-things-down

The Environmental Working Group: Clean Fifteen at https://www.ewg.org/foodnews/clean-fifteen.php

Zinc!Zinc!Zinc! https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Zinc-Zinc-Zinc-e1fpvlg

Swiss Interest Group Histamine Intolerance List https://www.histaminintoleranz.ch/downloads/SIGHI-Leaflet_HistamineEliminationDiet.pdf

Low Oxalate Info http://www.lowoxalate.info

Low Salicylate Foods https://low-sal-life.com/food-product-lists

