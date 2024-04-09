How We Can Assess & Lower Our EMF Exposure

As with toxins, EMF (a “toxicant”) can impact the brain in a number of ways. It contributes to inflammation, oxidative stress, disruption of the micro-biome, and interferes with our innate electricity. Anything we do to decrease it will benefit our health.

EMF exists on a spectrum, which includes UV light, the visible spectrum, and infrared among other types. Most of the interventions discussed will relate to radio frequencies (RF), which are rabidly increasing around us.

Completely eliminating exposure to EMF is not possible. In this episode, I’ll walk through a checklist to help you assess and already start to lower your own exposure. This is not an all or none endeavor. Some will find a couple of ways that have the biggest impact for them and others will want or need to go deeper into the list. You might find it helpful to print this off the checklist and mark the situations that apply to your circumstances and even rank your priorities.

