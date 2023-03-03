Quieting the Mind by Unplugging One Day a Week - A Conversation with Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH

In this episode, I have a conversation with my colleague and friend, Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, an Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist, about the many benefits of taking one day a week, part of a day, or even an hour, to unplug from technology. We discuss our experience and practical ideas to work in this practice, including how to engage children and teens.



This conversation, inspired by the Global Day of Unplugging, which begins this evening at sunset)



Mary Anne is the Executive Director of SafeTech NC, a non-profit sharing why and how to use technology safely. She is certified as an Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist with the Building Biology Institute and provides EMF coaching, assessments and mitigation through her Western NC-based company, Blue Ridge EMF Solutions. She has specialized in health behavior change for the past 30 years at the individual, community, and policy levels.



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Mentioned in this podcast:

Mary Anne, RN, MPH and her company Blue Ridge EMF Solutions - https://www.blueridgeemfsolutions.com/

24/6 The Power of Unplugging One Day A Week by Tiffany Schlain

The Global Day of Unplugging (March3-4, 2023) - Ideas and organized events at the Unplugged Collaborative

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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