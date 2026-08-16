Recognizing High Sensitivity in Children (HSP) & Helping Them Thrive

With it being back to school season, this topic feels especially timely. In this episode, I have the pleasure of speaking with family advocate Tracy Spiaggia, founder of Slingshot Health Coaching, about recognizing high sensitivity in children and how to support sensitive children and their parents.

We discuss the core traits of the Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) trait, Tracy’s great “power strip” analogy for sensory overload, and why the tripping of the power strip (the stress response) can look different in different children (fight, flight, freeze, or shutdown). We talk about challenges that may point to high sensitivity — school behavior problems, breakfast refusal, perfectionism, somatic complaints — and the practical framework Tracy uses with families to sort the “immovables” in their lives from what can actually be changed.

We each share our own experience growing up as highly sensitive children, and how we each began our parenting journey largely unaware of this trait. We address the importance of awareness and self-compassion for parents. And, we close with commenting on the value of identifying and addressing pyrrole disorder- a fairly common biochemical imbalance in those with highly sensitive who are struggling with brain and physical symptoms.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction to high sensitivity and its importance

2:04 Recognizing high sensitivity in children and adults

3:58 Parental support strategies for sensitive children

5:52 Stress response styles and their impact

7:56 The physiology of high sensitivity and overstimulation

9:59 Creating modifiable environments for thriving

12:06 The evolutionary purpose of high sensitivity

14:04 Practical tips for supporting sensitive children in school and home

15:58 The importance of self-awareness and compassion in parenting

18:04 The role of nutrition and physical activity in sensitivity management

20:02 Supporting adult highly sensitive persons

22:11 The power of community and shared experiences

24:04 Overcoming shame and embracing sensitivity as a strength

25:59 Practical steps for creating supportive environments

28:00 The importance of ongoing learning and adaptation

29:53 Closing thoughts and resources for further support

Introductions (0:00)

Dr. Courtney Snyder

Welcome to the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast. I’m Dr. Courtney Snyder, a physician and holistic child and adult psychiatrist. In this episode, I have the pleasure of having a conversation with Tracy Spiaggia, who is an experienced health coach who works with families. Using Elaine Aron’s term of the highly sensitive person, HSP, Tracy and I will discuss high sensitivity in children. This trait, as Tracy will mention, occurs in about 20% of the population. Tracy and I both consider ourselves to be highly sensitive, so in addition to sharing our professional experience, we’ll also share insights from our own childhoods, as well as insights from parenting highly sensitive children. Tracy is currently a candidate for a PhD in what will be Whole Health Leadership. She’s a Functional Nutrition and Lifestyle Practitioner, Certified Integrative Attachment Theory Coach, Brain Health Specialist, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, and the author of the book From “Chained to Changed. Break Mental Strongholds and Transform Your Life Through Faith.”

Courtney

We have so many intersections in terms of what we care about and are interested in — nutrition, functional medicine, attachment, families.

Tracy

Why I hang on every word you put out.

Courtney

Thank you. Thank you.

Courtney

One of the things that I was thinking about is how much people do to support children that have all these different issues, but there’s not a lot of recognition of high sensitivity in children, nor what their unique needs are. They’re living in a world that’s not designed for high sensitivity. As we talk, we can help raise awareness about what that looks like — how to recognize when a child is highly sensitive, and not in a symptomatic, pathologic frame, but really, that’s who they uniquely are. And then we’ll move into how to help people make choices to support these children so that they can thrive, and also recognize the situations where they’re probably not going to thrive as easily.

Tracy

Correct. And then how, as a mom and dad, can I modify my expectations on the child and give them a lived experience that best aligns with their sensitive nature — so that they can become who they’re supposed to be, not vicariously living through the child, especially if you’re a non-sensitive parent.

Courtney

We should talk about both — when the parent is also sensitive, and then when they’re not necessarily, ‘cause there’s different dynamics that would come up.

Tracy

Yes, yes, yes, absolutely. Especially if the sensitive parent never knew — hello, never knew anything about HSP. And so you’re raising your children, and then when you come to find out, like, your whole brain just explodes in. And then I just kind of really became a completely different parent, almost on a dime, finding this work. And I felt the most free I’ve ever felt in my life when I came across the work. So yeah, we’ll talk about that too.

Growing Up Without an Awareness of the HSP Trait(3:21)

Courtney

I know — I think like you, I look back and there’s things I would have done differently. Now having a daughter who’s twenty-one, certainly learning when I did has helped her, and this information helps her even make her own choices at this point. When I thought about parenting, it also made me think about being a highly sensitive person, and my own experience as a child, because there certainly wasn’t language back in the sixties and seventies.

Tracy

Here’s a great example. I’m going to make it personal instead of hypothetical. My parents — we came from a household where my dad was a police officer, my mom stayed home, four kids, money was super tight. And so the summer would come, and I now, as a seasoned mother, I can only imagine how she’d be like, almost dreading it — like, “oh my gosh, they’re all here.” So we would have to go to swim team ‘cause it was free from the town. We’d have to go to the town pool. We’d have a choice — we weren’t asked, “you’re going to swim team.” And if my memory serves, it started super early, maybe seven, eight o’clock in the morning. Back then I was just a bag of bones, I was so thin, and that water was freezing. I had no idea why I was so terrified to perform in front of others, but that’s part of the HSP. Like I shared earlier — when I came across this work and all of the questions that were asked to see if you fall on the spectrum of HSP, I’m like, yep, yep, yep, yep, yep.

But when it was my turn to compete, I would nine out of ten times not show up on my block. I would hide in the bathroom. I’d even get good at climbing up on top of the toilet with the door closed, so if my mom came in — you know, you can’t see feet. So I would hear my name being called, like, “McMurray, block three,” and I wouldn’t show up the vast majority of the time, because I’d rather the punishment on the back end than have to endure a public display of competing in swim team.

So I give that as an example — if a parent were skilled, the first time I don’t show up for my competition, there should be some really safe but powerful questions being asked, like, “hey, what’s going on for you? I noticed you weren’t there, you didn’t show up.” Obviously you’re not doing that to — the parent should be able to say, “obviously you’re not doing that just to irritate me,” but we take it all so personally as exhausted parents. But if they were skilled, they could ask questions, and I’d be able to say to them, “this is really scary for me, I don’t want to do this, I don’t like getting into the pool at seven in the morning, I’m freezing, I’d be blue, I don’t like this, I don’t want to do this.” And then they’d say, “my goodness, okay, you don’t have to do this anymore, you can come and stay home and we can figure out what you enjoy.” I didn’t grow up like that.

So that’s an example of a rule I made up to the game of life — if something is bringing you to the brink of sheer terror, just don’t show up for it, go hide somewhere. That’s one example of how I started to cobble together rules of the game of life so that I could survive it.

Courtney

And that’s so interesting, because in my own early life, I think I cobbled the rule of “you just do it no matter what.” That has its own problems, because you don’t even become aware — you just persist through what’s quite uncomfortable. Whether that’s sporting events, public speaking, which for me was a complete nightmare — anticipating, many months in advance, a book report or something like that. And I think, even looking back, I could say, “I had anxiety as a child.” But when you think about high sensitivity, and you think about the context with which one is trying to navigate — which is highly stressful, chronic, and in some cases severe stress — that doesn’t have to even be anxiety. It could just be a severely, chronically stressful situation, trying to be in a world of extroverts. In my family I was the youngest of four, and I was the only one that was highly sensitive.

It’s Not Anxiety. It’s Physiology. (7:53)

Tracy

As you describe that, I don’t hear an anxious child. I hear a physiology. I hear the brilliant design of the physical body, that your alert system was working perfectly well — trying to say you’re living a life that’s antithetical to who you are, but you’re kind of being forced along for the ride. If there’s a lot of children, those at the tail end just kind of get bolted on, as opposed to being seen — not all the time, but most of the time — because parents are just human beings with finite resources and probably very little skill, and are just trying to seriously survive the day.

Courtney

Yeah, exactly.

Tracy

Trying to survive the day. So the kids just get bolted on, but it’s the meaning that we make out of just being bolted on, or being told what you’re doing. And so I don’t hear anxiety — I hear a physiology that’s working beautifully, because your body continuously alerted you to the reality of having to show up in a world where you’re not asked, you’re told what you’re going to be doing, but it goes against the nature you were given.

And this is why — I really do have a moral conundrum with just jumping straight into pharmaceutical prescription, because the body’s brilliant. It’s not broken. So if we have chronic depressive episodes, if we have peaking anxiety, there’s something to hear. There is something to be listened to before we go trying to dull and mute all of those sensory, dashboard-like signals. There’s something there. And so I feel like those states have been kind of villainized — “get rid of it at all costs” — where it’s like, if we can stay in the uncomfortability while we remain super curious and highly supported, you’re going to be able to have that body communicate to you where you’re living out of order. Could even be a diet that’s out of order. If your relationships are okay, and you scratch your head like, “hmm, I feel great with my family, my parents hear me, they see me, I feel heard and seen, I don’t feel judged, I’m doing the things I like, I’m not being forced to do things I don’t like” — then it’s time to say, okay, maybe there’s certain foods that I am or am not eating that the body is trying to alert you to, to give you your best life.

Courtney

Right — and it can be an alignment of all of those factors.

Tracy

Of course. And it’s like a snowball at the top of a mountain that builds to this ginormous thing by the end, because it just collects and builds momentum as it goes down. That’s what I try to help parents see — either for themselves, beginning in childhood, or what’s going on for their own child, especially the non-sensitive parent coming in with the sensitive child, saying “I don’t know what’s wrong with him or her, fix—” And it’s like, no, no, no, no. You’re the most important person on planet Earth. It’s me helping you relate to your child in a way that will turn those signals down, because they finally feel seen, heard, understood, unconditionally accepted. And then you will move to create an environment that lets the body relax.

The Traits I Look For — and the Power Strip (11:08)

Courtney

Yeah. So let’s talk about HSP first in adults, and then how that translates to children — because the reality too is that chronic stress in childhood has different implications. The pillars that I think about — and a lot of this is abilities as well as potential liabilities — ability to process a lot of information, being a deep thinker, feeling things deeply, problems with stress tolerance, and then sensory sensitivity, whether that’s picking up on the emotions in a room or sensitivity to bright light, loud noises, textures. People don’t have to have all of these to fall on the spectrum. Being empathic, tuned into other people’s feelings, maybe even being more emotionally reactive.

Tracy

I wonder how you’ll feel about the way I try to explain it to the clients I work with, because it is — when you’re not interested, you and I could geek out on this for a whole week straight with no naps. But you have to really capture the essence of what we’re trying to share with people so it can change the way they live and operate and relate to other people.

So the way I offer it in a layperson’s framework: I point to a particular outlet on the wall, with one lamp plugged into it. An electrician, when they wire a house, the same number of volts is going to come out of each outlet — the lamp is the only device plugged into that one outlet, drawing its 120 volts, and it lights the lamp, and the lamp is fine. But over here by my desk, there’s still only one outlet, but I need many, many things to operate off that 120 volts. So I have a power strip, and in that same 120-volt outlet, I have the power strip with five things plugged in. And it has a mechanism — this is the whole purpose of the power strip — to shut down when I’m trying to draw too much energy out of that same outlet.

We have the same thing built into our nervous system. When the world is tugging and pulling at a highly sensitive nervous system — through forced clothing that has seams, a rough turtleneck — I’ll talk from personal experience, like being in a wet, sandy bathing suit on a hot beach. I just wanted to be dead. It was so overstimulating for me. I am the power strip, and life is plugging in without my permission — stealing bandwidth, stealing nervous system resiliency from me. So then when I’m left with the last thing to be plugged in, which is like, “hey, come for dinner,” and it’s something I don’t like — that could trip my whole nervous system. And the uninformed family members: “you’re always the problem, it’s always you.” And it’s like, no, you don’t understand all the things that were plugged in before that, stealing all of that nervous system bandwidth from me. This last thing is what you observe, but that was what tripped the nervous system.

My stress response style, by nature, is fighter — so that trip will manifest in your preferred stress response style. For me it’s combative. For other people it could be complete shutdown, or “I’m getting out of here” and they flee. Other people, they dissociate — they just kind of freeze, they’re there but they’re not there, nobody’s home. That’s where that innate preferred stress response style shows up when the power strip trips. And then what we do is we assign — “that’s their personality.” And it’s not their personality, this is their stress response style. You have to get curious about each person — how much bandwidth do you have before you trip, how much is stealing from you? Some people could wear a wet bathing suit and just lay there, nothing plugged into their strip. Me — “when do we get to go back and take a shower? Please, can I leave?”

So that’s the analogy I use: examine yourself, then consider your child. Do you believe they’re a one-outlet person, where life is good and nothing else is going to get into that outlet? Or are they a power-strip person, where there’s all kinds of opportunity to plug into that same voltage, causing that person to go into a sympathetic-dominant state.

Courtney

Right, right, right, that’s great. Really helpful — you and I are good examples from our own experience, because I was more the shutdown-and-comply kid. So less obvious — I think both are struggling in different ways. Some children it might be more externalized, and others it might not be at all.

Tracy

Yeah, and then not at all — unfortunately, parents can easily miss that and say, “you’re such a good girl, you’re such a good boy.” They’re actually in shutdown. They have no voice.

Courtney

Exactly. Right — or having headaches and stomachaches, somatic-type symptoms.

Tracy

Absolutely, absolutely. See that all the time — I’m sure you do too.

What Families May Notice First (17:16)

Courtney

So we should talk about what types of problems people might notice before they actually notice the sensitivity itself — whether that’s meltdowns, withdrawing from activities. What would you say are common things families come to you with that relate to this?

Tracy

The most common would be problematic behaviors in school. Being woken out of a dead sleep, refusing breakfast because you’re so high-stress, under-rested — it’s almost like a nauseous feeling. So unknowingly, they send their child into an incredibly stressful environment, undernourished, without any nutrition on board to blunt the effects of all that myriad stress — all those plugs going into that power strip. A lot of parents will bring their child in — mothers, let’s just say it’s almost always moms — “help me, they’re not allowing my child to come into the mainstream class.” And I’m like, has anybody, including the school counselor, gotten curious around energy reserves, the status of stress, the nutrition that’s on board? If the child is refusing to eat, we need to really look at that, because there is stress that has got to be pruned from this child’s life, so their biochemistry normalizes to the degree where they can tolerate a small breakfast to start.

That’s not normal human behavior, to break your fast upon waking and have a nauseous reaction to food. You have to understand that body is communicating, once again, brilliantly — it’s deprioritizing nourishment and digestion and prioritizing stress response. People don’t understand that. So I’d say one of the most common is just combativeness or non-compliance in these domains of life, in school, or when I tell them to do such and such at home. And listen — there’s going to be some non-pathological defiance. That’s normal, progressive development for a child. They test the boundaries, depending on their temperament, because they’re always on a trajectory to individuate. Once they get to around eight, nine years old, and that nervous system’s cement has kind of cured a little bit, now they’re looking out into the world to figure out, “who am I, I want to separate a little bit from this family of origin and figure myself out.” That may look like being difficult or combative, but they’re trying to individuate.

Sometimes when I hear myself talk, Courtney, I feel badly for the child, but I also feel badly for us parents, because we’re calling parents higher and higher to awareness and education when they’re so exhausted trying to pay the bills, keeping the lights on, food in the fridge — who lost their job, who’s getting a divorce, who has an incurable disease. And at the same time I’m trying to call you higher with your parental skills so you can better attune to your child. I know how that lands on a tired parent, because I was hurt too. But we have to understand that the reason we’d have that type of response to this information is because nobody supported us when we were little. So we just learned “this is life, buck up and deal with it,” and we live from those rules we cobbled together as a kid — “I guess I just have to figure it out on my own.” And a parent, unknowingly, is doing the same thing — telling this struggling little child, “figure it out, man, I’m spent, I’m tired, I can’t.”

Courtney

I mean, ultimately this should make parents’ lives easier if they can understand what the needs are of the child, so there’s not meltdowns at school in the cafeteria where it’s so loud, or on the school bus — there would be just peace overall for everybody.

Tracy

You’re a hundred percent right, and that is the critical message. If there’s any takeaway from this conversation for your listeners, it’s — it will get a little worse before it gets better. And that’s true with any healing journey. You broke a bone, okay, it’s gonna hurt, I have to reset the bone. It gets worse before it gets better. But when you come alongside professionals like you and I, we have a path, a strategy to bring you along — we’ll hold you really well during the worse part, but then you will be liberated into not just a future, but potentially a legacy that you can completely change. You can leave this mark as a patient person, a considerate person, a forgiving person, a compassionate person — all of the beautiful traits of the highly sensitive get to just flourish unabated if we create an environment for it.

Self-Compassion and the Family Timeline (24:27)

Courtney

So it can be meltdowns, or children withdrawing from activities. It could be perfectionism almost, or self-consciousness — being so in tune and observant that they might assume everyone else is as observant, and be highly self-conscious or perfectionistic about themselves or even others. Is that something you see in the families you work with?

Tracy

Just as much. The perfectionism, the overachievement, the over-giving. These kids need to be able to look to us when they’re in crisis — “I’m freaking out, but you’re steady, you’re the rock I can cling to.” So if we freak out when they freak out — and listen, a lot of what I’m sharing are insights after I’ve made the mistakes. I would give anything to know then what I know now, but I can’t go back. So I did a lot of things right, but I did some things not so great. And now I repackage and repurpose the mistakes into something we can offer to the world — “moms, dads, you don’t have to make the same mistakes I did, you can learn from me.” And I believe God will honor that, and even allow forgiveness and grace and mercy to flow in my children towards me for the things I didn’t do well.

Courtney

I think those are really valuable conversations to have — one, for parents to be able to apologize and teach their children the value in that, but also just this own self-compassion, that we’re all doing the best we can. And it leads into this idea of — if you’re a highly sensitive parent with a highly sensitive child, which would have been my experience — there are a lot of both gifts in terms of recognizing their needs, and also a lot of challenges in terms of not wanting to project too much onto them what their needs might be. I think there were times when my own concern about how the world operates in relation to sensitive people was almost problematic, and other times where I was sort of going along with the culture. I think it can go both ways, and the main thing is just to be conscious of it if you’re a sensitive parent.

Sort the Immovable From the Modifiable (30:36)

Courtney

Which actually leads us to this idea of what types of choices might parents make that would help support a child who is highly sensitive — whether that’s in the home, at school (there’s not always a lot of choice in terms of school options), or activities. I think that’s worth grappling with — the real practicalities of, within a home, how might things be different if someone’s going with the flow versus recognizing, “I have a child that’s highly sensitive.”

Tracy

Yeah, I think it’s important — I don’t think we stated it — if there are listeners new to the concept, only about twenty percent of the population is thought to have this trait, and that trait lives on a spectrum. So if you’re in the twenty percent, we have to explore how full you are on that spectrum. This journey is very unique and individualized — you have to study each individual child and each parent separately to know exactly what you’re working with. I think the next step would be to make a two-column list: these are the immovable, unmodifiable realities in our lives. “This is where we live, we’re a two-income household, I’m a single-parent house, I have to go to work, you have to go to public school, I don’t have resources otherwise” — okay, that’s an immovable reality, put it in that column, because it is what it is, and that doesn’t set you up for a worse outcome. We have to start appreciating that none of us are a victim, we’re all victors — if we just do the work of taking inventory of the reality of our lives and create a schematic of sorts, we all will be given the same opportunity for thriving and flourishing. Nobody’s at some gross disadvantage — I know some people might think I’m talking financially, but I’m really talking about inner resources.

Courtney

I was just going to say — even if a child is in a public-school setting, there are still ways to create some downtime in their life, versus going from school to activity to activity to lots of stimulation.

Tracy

A hundred percent. Even within the school experience, you can ask for certain accommodations — and we do this all the time. If you have a profoundly highly sensitive child who’s being flooded with fluorescent lights, sitting in hard chairs amongst peers who are loud — if it turns out the mom and dad say, “you know what, I think it’d be really helpful if they could just get a 10-minute snack break, high protein, moderate fat, not sugar,” and maybe 10 minutes with the school counselor to recharge that battery — exactly. So you might have public school as an immovable, but that doesn’t mean it’s not modifiable. You can still branch it over to the modifiable and figure out what aspects of that day are draining the nervous system resilience and causing chronic stress, and what’s modifiable there. Schools have really embraced their role in improving mental health outcomes, by and large. So as long as you advocate for your child in a respectful and reasonable way, there are aspects of this immovable reality that can be modified to give some resilience back to the child. But the most influence is obviously going to come from their home environment and experiences.

Courtney

Just thinking through this lens can impact what choices are available to people.

Tracy

People by and large have no understanding — again, because they’re not interested in this sphere of learning and knowing. They have very little understanding and appreciation of all of the modifiable factors of their daily lives. It’s like removing one plug from a really burdened power strip — that’s what we try to do, remove some of the plugs we can, proactively, to give some of that bandwidth back to the child. That’s what makes this work very customized, very individualized. I do groups — I don’t know if you do groups — so it’s more affordable and accessible, and I’m saying the same thing to larger groups of people, and they can begin to process the information and create their own customized strategy.

Courtney

Yeah — and in the groups, they can hear each other, and there’s some degree of support, because that’s the other huge part — however people can find like-minded people and families, and it sounds like your group is a way to do that.

Tracy

Yeah, it normalizes your experience — and don’t we all, frankly, want that as adults and parents, but even more so a child wants to be normalized. There’s nothing wrong with you that you get really overstimulated on the beach, in the sun, in a wet sandy bathing suit for eight hours straight with very little food. There’s nothing wrong with you — there’s something profoundly wrong with that experience. So it takes the shame off, and if we can throw off the shame, the body feels liberated to start to migrate its way back to parasympathetic — maybe we can actually take a deep breath, because we’re not in imminent danger.

It’s Not a Flaw — It’s a Design (36:34)

Courtney

Right. So things like being mindful of downtime, opportunities to be in less stimulating environments. Routine can be important too, as far as anticipating and knowing something’s not going to come out of left field and derail things.

Tracy

Critically important, I think.

Courtney

And I think about it even with this idea of “they’re going to have to live in the real world” — many adults wouldn’t choose for themselves to be in situations with a lot of people and a lot of loud noise. Working adults are better able to recognize a preference for certain types of work, depending on what’s practical for them. But we expect children to do what every other child is doing, and expect them to thrive in that way. Most adults aren’t living in “the real world” like that.

Tracy

Especially today, with remote working, where you could be a grown adult making a wonderful salary right from the comfort of your own living room — at least for my generation, there was obviously no such thing.

Courtney

And we haven’t talked about how many strengths come with this, and how many strengths and abilities can be lost trying to navigate or fit into a world that’s largely not built around high sensitivity. As the research shows, this is evolutionarily here for a reason — everyone should want people with high sensitivity to be thriving, and want the children to have the opportunity to thrive.

Tracy

Absolutely. Another really helpful point for your listeners: when Dr. Aron discovered the trait, researchers have continued to discover it in over 100 species of animals and insects, and that work continues. This is something innate in all creatures, and it’s brilliant — not too many of us, but just enough of us to sound the alarm for dangers that the non-sensitive can’t see coming. We can see the headlights of the train where these people are oblivious, standing on the tracks. So to live in a world without people with these fine, highly tuned senses to alert the masses — it’s kind of like the carbon monoxide detector in a home. You probably don’t pay much mind, but let me tell you, when it goes off, it’s saving your life. We are the carbon monoxide detectors. We are the ones alerting you long before you’re aware there’s danger afoot. It’s a gorgeous trait — I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Courtney

Yeah.

Tracy

I really wouldn’t. It fills me with so much purpose and passion, and I’m able to move through this world and feel so deeply — really high highs, yes, really low lows, but I feel alive. I don’t feel kind of in that middle of “meh.” I’m never meh, that’s never me. I think it’s a beautiful thing if people can get over the stigma the world would probably want to attach to it.

Pyrrole Disorder

Courtney

Right, right, right. And I’ll just mention too, for people who are highly sensitive and struggling maybe with mental health or physical health issues, in part because of chronic stress — the issue around pyrrole disorder, which is more common in those of us who are highly sensitive, results in specific nutrient imbalances that are not difficult to treat. That doesn’t apply to everyone we’re talking about, but some people dipping into more severe issues could really benefit from that kind of information.

Where to Find Tracy (41:04)

Tracy

My goodness — to me that’s almost the lowest-hanging fruit. That’s why I love functional nutrition — trying to repair a familial relationship is hard work, but elevating your zinc and B6 levels, that’s pretty low-hanging fruit.

Courtney

I know, right, right. Tell everyone how they can find you, the work that you do — do you have an active group right now that you’re working with?

Tracy

No, we’ll kick off the next group — I run them in the fall and in the spring, so the next group will kick off, I believe, mid-September. They can find me — my practice is called Slingshot Health Coaching, after the David and Goliath story in scripture. Slingshot Health Coaching on Facebook and Instagram — I’m not a huge social media person, but there’s a presence there. Website is just slingshothc.com. Anybody can book a complimentary call to explore — you have to meet the person, make sure the chemistry is good, that I’m actually the right practitioner for you. That’s available to anybody, and you can certainly subscribe — I send out a fair amount of content by email, and I run a lot of complimentary studies and things people can do for free, to build community.

Courtney

Great. Thank you so much.

I hope you enjoyed our conversation. As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

Courtney Snyder MD

Resources:

Dr. Courtney Snyder MD is a holistic, functional, and environmental psychiatrist for children and adults. Find her at courtneysnydermd.com and on the Holistic Psychiatry Podcast on all major platforms.

Medical Disclaimer: This newsletter is for educational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your own physician for any medical issues you may be having.