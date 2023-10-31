Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry

Holistic Psychiatry
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Saying "No" for Our Health & the Higher Good
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Saying "No" for Our Health & the Higher Good

Overcoming the Stress of "Yes"
Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 31, 2023
∙ Paid

In this podcast episode, I address chronic and significant stress that comes with being unable to effectively say, “No.” Over-committing can impact our health, relationships and our ability to find deeper meaning and purpose in our lives. Unless we’re able to say, “No,” we can’t protect our time, energy and attention. Also addressed in this episode -…

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