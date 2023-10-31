In this podcast episode, I address chronic and significant stress that comes with being unable to effectively say, “No.” Over-committing can impact our health, relationships and our ability to find deeper meaning and purpose in our lives. Unless we’re able to say, “No,” we can’t protect our time, energy and attention. Also addressed in this episode -…
Saying "No" for Our Health & the Higher Good
Overcoming the Stress of "Yes"
Oct 31, 2023
∙ Paid
Holistic Psychiatry Podcast
Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.comCourtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
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