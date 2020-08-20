Suicide, Suicidal Thoughts & Brain Inflammation

In this episode, I'll be discussing what I would say is the root cause to suicide. When someone dies by suicide, the cultural story focuses on an emotionally stressful event. I'm going to be telling another story one that involves inflammation of the brain, Just as the joints and other parts of the body can be inflamed, so can the brain. It is likely when someone takes their life they've already had a degree of chronic brain inflammation before the emotional trigger takes it to another level. Here, I'll discuss the evolving research into brain inflammation and suicide separately. I'll be discussing how from a functional medicine standpoint I address inflammation and how I address and treat what is causing it in the first place. Though my focus will not be on psychiatric medicationsI do recommend medications when they can save someone's life alleviate significant suffering, or even help someone get to a level of functioning so that they can address the deeper root causes. http://www.CourtneySnyderMD.com

To read more on the research into suicide and brain inflammation.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27377015/

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fncel.2019.00031/full

To read more about brain inflammation, see my blog post "Mast Cell Activation, Brain Disorder, How to Calm Things Down"

https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/blog/mast-cell-activation-inflammation-in-brain-disorders-how-to-calm-things-down

