The Brain: A Good Barometer of Toxicity

In this episode I'll discuss toxicity and oxidative stress. I'll describe what I mean by toxins, how they get in, where they go, and what they can do. I'll also talk about:

The impacts of environmental toxins on the developing brain and their role in depression, ADHD, autism, anxiety, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Why some of us are more vulnerable to toxicity and thus oxidative stress and health conditions including psychiatric conditions.

Basic strategies to lower our exposure.

Links to resources mentioned in this podcast: Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep web site: https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/, my podcast episode on pyrrole disorder: https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/Pyrrole-Disorder--Stress-Induced-Personality-Changes-e19gu0b, my podcast episode on mold toxicity https://anchor.fm/courtney604/episodes/College-Student-Mental-Health-Issues-Consider-Mold-Toxicity-ehoa3f.

