Understanding the Pineal Gland, Melatonin & Sleep
Understanding the Pineal Gland, Melatonin & Sleep

The "Seat of the Soul," Our "Dreaming Neurotransmitter, Melatonin Synthesis, Relationship Between Cortisol & Melatonin, Brain Waves & Sleep Cycles
Courtney Snyder MD
Nov 05, 2024
Transcript

There is a wealth of information about sleep. In this podcast, I'll highlight aspects I find especially interesting and significant.  

  • The Pineal Gland

  • The Seat of the Soul

  • Flouride

  • Melatonin

  • Creating Melatonin

  • Cortisol

  • Brain waves

  • Falling Asleep & Waking Up

  • REM (rapid eye movement) versus non-REM sleep

  • Sleep cycles

In a future episode, I will delve into tools and techniques for optimizing sleep.

To learn more about the root causes of brain symptoms and the consultations that I offer, visit courtneysnydermd.com

Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for yourself or others, including but not limited to patients you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
Courtney Snyder MD
