What is Holistic & Functional Medicine Psychiatry?
What is Holistic & Functional Medicine Psychiatry?

Courtney Snyder MD
Jul 25, 2020
In this episode, I explain through my personal story, how and why I moved into this type of psychiatry.  I explain the less know root causes of symptoms that I evaluate and address as a holistic psychiatrist, including nutrient imbalances, inflammation, the health of the microbiome, toxicity including biotoxins such as mold toxins, structural issues involving the head and neck impacting the cranial nerves including the vagus nerve, attachment history, trauma, chronic and persistent stress and how these impacts stress hormones which can trigger brain inflammation.  I also address how a spiritual perspective (ie. learning to roll with uncertainty, finding purpose, finding peace in one's body, and recognizing that we are part of something larger than ourselves) impacts our physiology and brain health.  CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

