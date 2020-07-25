What is Holistic & Functional Medicine Psychiatry?

In this episode, I explain through my personal story, how and why I moved into this type of psychiatry. I explain the less know root causes of symptoms that I evaluate and address as a holistic psychiatrist, including nutrient imbalances, inflammation, the health of the microbiome, toxicity including biotoxins such as mold toxins, structural issues involving the head and neck impacting the cranial nerves including the vagus nerve, attachment history, trauma, chronic and persistent stress and how these impacts stress hormones which can trigger brain inflammation. I also address how a spiritual perspective (ie. learning to roll with uncertainty, finding purpose, finding peace in one's body, and recognizing that we are part of something larger than ourselves) impacts our physiology and brain health. CourtneySnyderMD.com

