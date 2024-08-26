What Skin Symptoms Can Tell Us About Brain Symptoms

Skin conditions are common in those with brain-related conditions. Most of what you’ll find about this relationship is the suggestion that one is causing the other. It is believed, for example, that the stress of having a skin condition can cause depression and anxiety, which makes sense…..or that the stress of the mental health condition is causing an increase in stress hormones or inflammation that then leads to skin symptoms. This also makes good sense.

In this podcast, I’ll argue that skin and brain symptoms have shared common roots - one in particular. By brain symptoms, I’m referring to depression, anxiety, panic, OCD symptoms, brain fog, inattention, hyperactivity, mood swings, psychosis, and cognitive decline.

I’ll address:

the many ways zinc (important in brain health) impacts the skin

skin symptoms associated with specific “roots” of brain symptoms, including: low zinc and high pyrroles high copper mast cell activation candida and mold methylation imbalances Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) Bartonella

how traits such as flushing, early graying, or a pale complexion can suggest vulnerabilities to the brain symptoms (Obviously, not everyone with these traits has brain symptoms, but for those who do, these traits can point to likely underlying contributing factors)

how certain acne treatments can worsen mental health conditions

the importance of understanding shared root causes

