How Head Position & Neck Alignment Impact Mental Health
How Head Position & Neck Alignment Impact Mental Health

The Role of the Atlas, Flexibility, Neck Injury, Posture, Upper Cervical Instability, and the Vagus in Brain Symptoms
Courtney Snyder MD
Jan 16, 2024
Misalignment of the upper part of the spine is an often overlooked problem for those with brain symptoms, chronic complex illness and/or mysterious health issues.  In these modern times with cell phones and laptops, we look down A LOT.  This raises our likelihood of having problems that originate in our neck.  A previous neck injury and/or a tendency to be flexible can make us even more vulnerable.  Flexibility is especially common in those with brain related or psychiatric conditions. 

In this episode, I’ll discuss:

  1. The very important role of the atlas, our first vertebrae, and why is can easily become misaligned.

  1. The many neck structures, including the vagus, which can be impacted when we misalignment.

  1. The importance of ligaments holding the atlas in place and how hypermobility can contribute laxity of this joint.

  1. The activities beyond injury that contribute to the atlas becoming misaligned. 

  1. Forward Head Posture, which results from having our head down too much and for too long, such as when we use a cell phone, laptop, poorly positioned computer or even read a book or write for extended periods.

  1. The role emotions can play in shifting the atlas out of place.

  2. The many symptoms associated with misalignment or upper cervical instability.

  1. A simple was to evaluate if vagus might be impacted and the types of imaging that is used to diagnose this problem.

  1. Types of treatment and specialists.

  1. The role of posture in keeping our head on straight.

The Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve in Brain Disorders (Part 1 of 2)

https://courtneysnydermd.substack.com/p/the-healing-power-of-the-vagus-nerve-33d

The Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve in Brain Disorders (Part 2 of 2)

https://courtneysnydermd.substack.com/p/accessing-the-power-of-the-vagus-bde

Medical Disclaimer: This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical and psychiatric issues that you may be having.

Courtney Snyder, MD, is a physician and adult and child holistic, functional and environmental psychiatrist. In this podcast she shares information on the underlying root causes to brain related symptoms, how these roots are evaluated and treated. Her hope with this podcast is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope. www.courtneysnydermd.com
