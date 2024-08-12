Smart Meters, Brain Symptoms & Solutions

Eric Windheim, BA, BBEC, EMRS, RFSO is a Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist and Certified Building Biology Environmental Consultant. He is the founder of Windheim Solutions, which provides inspection, testing, and remediation of problematic EMFs.

In this episode, we discuss smart meters, which are digital devices that measure electricity usage in real-time, and wirelessly send that information to the utility company. Smart meters are sometimes used for gas and water.

Though there are four harmful types of electromagnetic fields—radiofrequency (wireless), electric fields, magnetic fields, and dirty electricity—smart meters use radio frequencies.

Brain symptoms associated with EMF exposure include insomnia, memory problems, irritability, depression, personality changes, inattention, fatigue, confusion, headache, ringing in the ears, dizziness, numbness, and tingling.

Problematic EMF can impact the brain in many ways. It causes oxidative stress and neurotoxicity. It disrupts our immune system, innate electricity, hormones, microbiome, limbic and autonomic nervous systems, and the blood-brain barrier. EMF can also contribute to elevated blood sugar.

The good news is that there are many ways we can lower our exposure.

Eric shares: How he became an electromagnetic radiation specialist. The story of smart meters His role in a national victory with Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the first municipal electric utility to allow customers to regain the use of analog meters.

We discuss the following questions: How do you “opt-out” and return to an analog meter? What can you do if you have to have a smart meter? What can you do if you’re getting radio frequency exposure from your neighbor’s smart meters or other wireless devices? What meter can measure radio frequencies in and around your home? How can you find an electromagnetic radiation specialist?



Mentioned Resources