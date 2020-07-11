Courtney Snyder, MD is a functional medicine physician and holistic child and adult psychiatrist. In these podcasts, she will be using a common cultural reference - be it something from the news, the arts, media, or politics, as a starting place before delving into the fascinating and less known roots to our brain related symptoms and mental wellbeing. Along the way, she'll be discussing new and evolving treatment options that address these root causes. Her hope is to challenge us to look at ourselves, our families, our lives, our culture and even our humanity through a different lens - a lens that offers more possibility and more hope.

Subscribe to my newsletter (or learn more about root causes to brain symptoms)— https://www.courtneysnydermd.com

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Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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