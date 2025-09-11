What do the TV and film characters Don Draper (Mad Men), James Bond, Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada), and Rick Blaine (Casablanca) have in common? Each is a fairly good illustration of the Avoidant-Dismissive Attachment Style portrayed in film.

In the last episode, I discussed how our experiences with caregivers during our first three years of life may continue to impact our ability to regulate emotions and form beliefs about ourselves and others. More deeply, I address how attachment shapes our neurophysiology - specifically our right and left hemisphere differentiation, our limbic system (“lizard brain”) and our autonomic nervous system.

In this episode, I will focus more closely on one end of the attachment spectrum - the avoidant-dismissive attachment style. I’ll discuss:

How, in the early research, attachment was measured in toddlers and adults

How avoidant-dismissive attachment appears to develop

What it looks like in relationships

Personality Disorders that, if present, align with this type of attachment style

Similarities with undermethylation and how avoidant-dismissive attachment style may relate to undermethylation

The role of psychotherapy, group work, and supportive relationships in healing

Other tools, practices, and choices that can support healing.

How awareness of these patterns can transform not only personal well-being but also parenting and family dynamics across generations

One theme I return to often is that growth is always possible. While avoidant attachment may develop early in life, it does not define a person forever. With curiosity, growing compassion, and the willingness to practice new ways of relating to ourselves and to others, we can expand our capacity for connection and begin to feel more whole.

In the next episode, I look forward to discussing the other end of the attachment spectrum - the Anxious-Ambivalent (Preoccupied) Attachment Style.

As always, I welcome any comments and questions, as these help guide the information that I share.

