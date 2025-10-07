Anxious-Preoccupied Attachment Style

In this episode, I discuss the anxious (ambivalent–preoccupied) attachment style — a pattern marked by intensity, dependence, and a longing for reassurance.

I address how this attachment pattern develops, how it can appear in adulthood, and what kinds of therapeutic and holistic supports can help someone move toward a more secure attachment style. Specifically, I discuss:

How inconsistency in early caregiving (and even threats or experiences of abandonment) can lead to an anxious attachment style and problems with emotional regulation.

The key differences between anxious and avoidant attachment patterns

What the infant-toddler attachment research revealed about early caregiving and attachment dynamics

How anxious attachment can manifest as overwhelm, and fear of abandonment in adult relationships

Links between attachment and biochemical factors such as inflammation, methylation, high copper, high pyrroles, mast cell activation, and even biotoxin illness such as mold toxicity.

Psychotherapy approaches that promote regulation and security — including learning about healthy boundaries

The importance of structure, daily routines, and developing a reliable “inner parent”

Mind–body strategies such as guided meditation, goal-focused journaling, and creative learning

How addressing both emotional and biochemical roots can support long-term healing and resilience

With awareness, compassion, education and support, we can rewire our nervous system toward greater calm, clarity, and self-trust.

As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions.

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Courtney

