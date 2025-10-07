Holistic Psychiatry

Share post
2

Anxious-Preoccupied Attachment Style

Emotional Dysregulation, Fears of Abandonment. Assessment & Tool for Moving Toward a Secure Attachment.
Courtney Snyder MD's avatar
Courtney Snyder MD
Oct 07, 2025
2
Transcript

In this episode, I discuss the anxious (ambivalent–preoccupied) attachment style — a pattern marked by intensity, dependence, and a longing for reassurance.

I address how this attachment pattern develops, how it can appear in adulthood, and what kinds of therapeutic and holistic supports can help someone move toward a more secure attachment style. Specifically, I discuss:

  • How inconsistency in early caregiving (and even threats or experiences of abandonment) can lead to an anxious attachment style and problems with emotional regulation.

  • The key differences between anxious and avoidant attachment patterns

  • What the infant-toddler attachment research revealed about early caregiving and attachment dynamics

  • How anxious attachment can manifest as overwhelm, and fear of abandonment in adult relationships

  • Links between attachment and biochemical factors such as inflammation, methylation, high copper, high pyrroles, mast cell activation, and even biotoxin illness such as mold toxicity.

  • Psychotherapy approaches that promote regulation and security — including learning about healthy boundaries

  • The importance of structure, daily routines, and developing a reliable “inner parent”

  • Mind–body strategies such as guided meditation, goal-focused journaling, and creative learning

  • How addressing both emotional and biochemical roots can support long-term healing and resilience

With awareness, compassion, education and support, we can rewire our nervous system toward greater calm, clarity, and self-trust.

As always, I welcome your thoughts and questions.

Until next time,

Courtney

To learn more about non-patient consultations, treatment, and monthly mentorship groups, please visit my website at:

CourtneySnyderMD.com

Medical Disclaimer:

This newsletter is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

