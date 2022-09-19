Brain Inflammation (Part 2 of 2): Mast Cell Activation & The Relationship Between Brain and Body Symptoms

In this episode, I discuss the many body and brain symptoms that can occur as a result of mast cell activation, and what can be done to address these symptoms.

Included in this episode:

01:33 Quote by Darwin, who seems to have had Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

04:56 Triggers and symptoms of mast cell activation can vary from person to person and episode to episode.

11:52 Symptoms can be psychological and physiological.

14:15 The day to day experience of living with mast cell activation.

19:31 The importance of understanding why someone is having mast cell activation.

23:05 Treatment tools.

To read more on this topic - Mast Cell Activation & Inflammation in Brain Disorders - How to Calm Things Down - https://www.courtneysnydermd.com/blog/mast-cell-activation-inflammation-in-brain-disorders-how-to-calm-things-down

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

