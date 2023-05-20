Connecting the Dots - A Conversation with Lynn - A Woman with High Anxiety & Multiple Unexplained Physical Symptoms

In this episode, I have a conversation with Lynn (name changed), about her quest to find answers. Lynn has been given various diagnoses and has obtained her own genetic variant reports. She is unsure how her potential root causes fit together and how to move forward from a functional and holistic perspective. Lynn is not a patient and thus I am not treating her. She generously reached out to volunteer to participate in this podcast for educational purposes.

Topics mentioned in this podcast include Undermethylation, COMT & MAOA variants, Mast Cell Activation, Mold Toxicity, Trauma and the Vagus Nerve. These topics are discussed in greater detail in previous episodes and in blogposts at CourtneySnyderMD.com

In an upcoming episode, I will be sharing a conversation with Dr. Patrick Bray, a physical therapist in Louisville, KY, who specializes in treatment of the head and neck. We will discuss the impact of structural issues of the head and neck on brain related symptoms.

Medical Disclaimer:

This podcast is for educational purposes and not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for either yourself or others, including but not limited to patients that you are treating (if you are a practitioner). Consult your own physician for any medical issues that you may be having.

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