Honoring the Space Between Us (Boundaries)

In this podcast I discuss the paradox: that to have healthy relationships, there needs to be space and a recognition that we are separate beings with different desires, feelings, perspectives, and different life paths. This space can also be called a boundary. I also talk about:
How we can know if the boundaries in a relationship are healthy or not.
How we can manage the fear that can arise when we start establishing boundaries.
How we can set a boundary that is respectful to ourselves and to the other person.
Topics included in this episode:
01:42 Understanding boundaries from an emotional and psychological standpoint.
05:49 How to know if our boundaries are healthy.
09:22 Benefits of healthy boundaries.
11:04 Reasons some struggle with boundaries.
14:08 Overcoming discomfort or fear when setting a boundary.
17:38 Setting a boundary.
25:28 Other types of boundary setting.
33:42 Boundaries with spouses, partners, and close friends.
35:31 Situations where boundaries need to be balanced with our responsibilities.
