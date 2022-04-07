Honoring the Space Between Us (Boundaries)

In this podcast I discuss the paradox: that to have healthy relationships, there needs to be space and a recognition that we are separate beings with different desires, feelings, perspectives, and different life paths. This space can also be called a boundary. I also talk about:

How we can know if the boundaries in a relationship are healthy or not.

How we can manage the fear that can arise when we start establishing boundaries.

How we can set a boundary that is respectful to ourselves and to the other person.

Topics included in this episode:

01:42 Understanding boundaries from an emotional and psychological standpoint.

05:49 How to know if our boundaries are healthy.

09:22 Benefits of healthy boundaries.

11:04 Reasons some struggle with boundaries.

14:08 Overcoming discomfort or fear when setting a boundary.

17:38 Setting a boundary.

25:28 Other types of boundary setting.

33:42 Boundaries with spouses, partners, and close friends.

35:31 Situations where boundaries need to be balanced with our responsibilities.

